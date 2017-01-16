Magic at Nuggets live stream: How to watch online

The Denver Nuggets (15-23) will host the Orlando Magic (17-25) on Monday evening. Here is how to watch this NBA game online.

There are nine NBA games on the slate for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 16. One of those games will be between Orlando Magic (17-25) and the Denver Nuggets (15-23). Tipoff from the Pepsi Center in Denver will be at 5:00 p.m. ET.

FOX Sports Florida will carry the game in the Greater Orlando area. Altitude will have the telecast in the Greater Denver area. NBA TV will have the national telecast. The available live stream can be found on NBA.com.

Orlando enters play at 17-25 on the year and in 12th place in the Eastern Conference. The Magic trail the Atlanta Hawks (23-17) by seven games in the Southeast Division standings. Orlando lost its most recent game on the road Sunday night to the Utah Jazz, 114-107. The Magic have gone 3-7 in their last 10 games and are 10-12 away from the Amway Center this season.

Denver enters play at 15-23 on the year and in 10th place in the Western Conference. The Nuggets trail the Utah Jazz (26-16) by nine games in the Northwest Division standings. Denver won its most recent game over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night, 140-112. The Nuggets have gone 3-7 in their last 10 games and are 8-11 at the Pepsi Center this season.

Date: Monday, Jan. 16

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Pepsi Center

TV Info: NBA TV, FSFL, ALT

Live Stream: NBA.com

According to OddsShark.com, the Nuggets will be laying five points at home to the visiting Magic. The associated moneylines for this game are Denver -227 and Orlando +175. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 221.5 points.

Swallow the points and go with the Nuggets in this game. Denver eviscerated Indiana on Thursday night. A well-rested Nuggets team at home with the altitude against a Magic team playing the second of a road back-to-back is not promising for Orlando in the slightest.

