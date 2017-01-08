Magic at Lakers live stream: How to watch online

The Los Angeles Lakers (14-26) will host the Orlando Magic (16-22) on Sunday night. Here is how to watch this NBA game online.

There are eight NBA games on the schedule for Sunday, Jan. 8. One of those games will be between the Orlando Magic (16-22) and the Los Angeles Lakers (14-26). Tipoff from the Staples Center in Los Angeles will be at 9:30 p.m. ET.

FOX Sports Florida will have the telecast in Central Florida. Time Warner will carry the game in the Greater Los Angeles area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Orlando enters play at 16-22 on the year and in 12th place in the Eastern Conference. The Magic trail the Atlanta Hawks (21-16) by 5.5 games in the Southeast Division standings. Orlando has lost two in a row, has gone 4-6 in its last 10, and is 9-9 away from the Amway Center this season.

Los Angeles enters play at 14-26 on the year and in 12th place in the Western Conference. The Lakers trail the Golden State Warriors (31-6) by a whopping 18.5 games in the Pacific Division standings. Los Angeles won its most recent game over the Miami Heat on Friday night, 127-100. The Lakers have gone 3-7 in their last 10 games and are 9-10 as the home team at the Staples Center this season.

Date: Sunday, Jan. 8

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Staples Center

TV Info: FSFL, TWSN

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Lakers will be laying two points at home to the visiting Magic. The associated moneylines for this game are Los Angeles -135 and Orlando +115. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 216 points.

The Lakers have played decently at home for a rebuilding team. Will this factor in their game against Orlando that is on a West Coast road trip?

