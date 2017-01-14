Magic at Jazz live stream: How to watch online

The Utah Jazz (25-16) will host the Orlando Magic (17-24) on Saturday night. Here is how to watch this NBA game online via live streaming.

There are five NBA games on the schedule for Saturday, Jan. 14. One of those games will be between the Orlando Magic (17-24) and the Utah Jazz (25-16). Tipoff from Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City will be at 9:00 p.m. ET.

FOX Sports Florida will carry the game in the Greater Orlando area. Root Sports will have the telecast in the Greater Salt Lake City area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Orlando enters play at 17-24 on the year and in 12th place in the Eastern Conference standings. The Magic trail the Atlanta Hawks (22-17) by six games in the Southeast Division standings. Orlando won its most recent game on the road Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, 115-109. The Magic have gone 4-6 in their last 10 and are 10-11 away from the Amway Center this season.

Utah enters play at 25-16 on the year and in fifth place in the Western Conference. The Jazz lead the Oklahoma City Thunder (24-17) by a game in the Northwest Division standings. Utah has won two games in a row, has gone 7-3 in its last 10, and is 14-7 at Vivint Smart Home Arena this season.

Date: Saturday, Jan. 14

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Venue: Vivint Smart Home Arena

TV Info: FSFL, ROOT

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Jazz will be laying 10.5 points at home to the visiting Magic. The associated moneylines for this game are Utah -575 and Orlando +480. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 194 points.

Expect this to be a low-scoring game in Salt Lake City. While Utah will win, look for the Magic to cover the 10.5-point spread. That feels like too many points in what should be a defensive struggle.

