Magic at Clippers live stream: How to watch online

The Los Angeles Clippers (26-14) will host the Orlando Magic (16-23) on Wednesday night. Here is how to watch this NBA game online.

There are six NBA games on the schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 11. One of those games will be between the Orlando Magic (16-23) and the Los Angeles Clippers (26-14). Tipoff from the Staples Center in Los Angeles will be at 10:30 p.m. ET.

FOX Sports Florida will carry the game in the Greater Orlando area. Prime Ticket will have the telecast in the Greater Los Angeles Area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Orlando enters play at 16-23 on the year and in 12th place in the Eastern Conference. The Magic trail the Atlanta Hawks (22-16) by 6.5 games in the Southeast Division standings. Orlando has lost three games in a row, has gone 4-6 in its last 10, and is 9-10 away from the Amway Center this season.

Los Angels enters play at 26-14 on the year and in fourth place in the Western Conference. The Clippers trail the Golden State Warriors (33-6) by 7.5 games in the Pacific Division standings. Los Angeles has won four games in a row, has gone 4-6 in its last 10, and is 14-6 as the home team at the Staples Center this season.

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 11

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Los Angeles, California

TV Info: FSFL, PT

Venue: Staples Center

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Clippers will be laying 9.5 points to the visiting Magic. The associated moneylines for this game are Los Angeles -500 and Orlando +400. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 209 points.

Los Angeles has played better of late. While Orlando is actually a better team away from home than when it plays in Central Florida, look for the Clippers to keep their winning streak alive with a convincing victory over the visiting Magic.

