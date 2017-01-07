Lowe: No one on the Miami Heat is untouchable in a trade

The Miami Heat could deal anyone, including Hassan Whiteside. According to Zach Lowe, the Heat are “open for business.”

Poised to be picking in the top five of this summer’s NBA Draft, the Miami Heat is a team with several reasons to Blow It Up.

Things haven’t gone as planned the last few years, from Chris Bosh’s health issues to Dwyane Wade leaving for his hometown Chicago Bulls. It might be time to hit the reset button, and ESPN’s Zach Lowe believes the Heat could be on their way to doing just that.

“I think the Heat are open for business,” ESPN’s Zach Lowe said on his podcast this week. “Up and down the roster, literally every player.

“Literally no one is untouchable, not even Hassan Whiteside, by a long shot.”

Most trade rumors have centered around point guard Goran Dragic. The Heat traded two future first round picks for Dragic in 2015, a deal that at the time made sense. Miami was trying to get back into contention and still had a large percentage of the Big Three era pieces on the roster. The Heat could use those draft choices now.

The more alarming part of Lowe’s comments is the inclusion of Whiteside. Whiteside, who signed a four-year, $98 million this summer, has been MIami’s best player this season.

However, Whiteside isn’t a player a team can build around. He’s not a No. 1 or No. 2 scoring option for a championship contender, and he is perhaps the most reluctant passer in the NBA. While he’s certainly an elite rim protector and rebounder who is capable of putting up big scoring numbers, it may be time for the Heat to sell high on the 27-year-old center.

Because of his position and potential, Whiteside would likely fetch a greater return on the open market than Dragic. However, it’s unclear what teams would be willing to trade for him. Players like Nerlens Noel, Tyson Chandler and Andrew Bogut may also be available for pennies on the dollar compared to Whiteside’s steep contract.

Also, making every player available doesn’t mean the Heat are inching closer to a complete tank. They could be making everyone available for a star, such as Jimmy Butler, something that could open up the door to moving Justise Winslow.

Given how the season is going, and with no plan seemingly in place, the Heat very well should be “open for business.”

