Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic Preview and Prediction

The Los Angeles Lakers have a chance to get their first back-to-back wins since mid-November tonight against the struggling Orlando Magic.

2017 has gotten off to a weird start for Lakers fans. At the start of the year, playoffs were out of the question. Leads were being blown at an alarming rate and the losing streaks were reminiscent of the Byron days.

Now four games into the year, the Purple and Gold are within striking distance of their first playoff berth in four years. In fact, if the Lakers win the games they should win on their friendly upcoming schedule, they could be in the playoff picture as early as February.

But with a young team nothing guaranteed.

Their win over Miami on Friday was a good start though. After getting off to a hot start, the Lakers lost their early lead, as per usual. However, instead of falling apart early in the game, the Lake Show showed some fight–literally–and pulled away in the second half. Unheard of in tinsel town.

Tonight will be another test for the Baby Lakers as Florida sends in another batch of troops to Staples Center. Here is where to catch all of the action.

Orlando Magic at Los Angeles Lakers

Date: Sunday, Jan. 8

Start Time: 6:30 p.m. PST

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Arena: Staples Center

TV Info: TWC Sportsnet

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Radio: Here

Injury Report

Los Angeles Lakers: Larry Nance Jr. – Knee (Out)

Orlando Magic: No injuries to report

Prediction

The Magic ran the Lakers out of the building when the two sides met on Dec. 23.

Orlando won 109-90 at Amway Center, with a little help from their shot blockers, Serge Ibaka and Bismack Biyombo. They ended the game with a combined total 8 blocks. Eight of them.

Elfrid Payton also had himself a night, shooting above his career average from 3 that night. Unfortunately, that has been the case many nights for the Purple and Gold. Their defense makes a lot of players look better than they are.

One thing the Lakers have on their side tonight is health. Last time these to teams met, the Lakers had a number of players on the team recovering from injury. Namely, Tarik Black and D’Angelo Russell.

Black was out completely, nursing an ankle injury, while Russell was still shedding off some rust. Since then, however, Russell has been a complete stud for the Lake Show.

D'Angelo Russell since the start of January: 21.8 PPG, 4.5 APG and 4.5 RPG 43% from the field, 39.4% from 3#NBAVote #LakeShow — Lake Show Life (@TheLakeShowLife) January 8, 2017

Russell can’t do it on his own though. Nick Young has to be the red hot Swaggy P he has been for a majority of the season. Last time the Lakers played the Magic, Young shot 28 percent from the field. That’s going to have to be a little better.

The bigs also can’t be afraid to take it in the paint even though they have every reason to be terrified. If everyone is locked in, this should be a very winnable game for Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Lakers 104 Orlando Magic 98

Can the Lakers even the series in their final meeting with Orlando tonight? Will Ibaka and Biyombo host another block party at Staples? Let us know in the comments below or send us something on Twitter (@TheLakeShowLife).

This article originally appeared on