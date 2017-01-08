Los Angeles Lakers: Understanding How Good Of A Shooter Nick Young Is

Last season under Byron Scott, Nick Young felt like his time with the Los Angeles Lakers was coming to an end. There were many nights where you would look at the stat sheet and next to his name you would see a “DNP – Coaches decision”.

When he did get out there on the court, he didn’t produce like the Swaggy P that we’re accustomed to seeing. Nick Young averaged a career low 7.3 points on 33.9 percent shooting. Young’s season was a nightmare. This is not what he envisioned during his dream where he claimed that god himself, deemed him the nickname Swaggy P.

Some think it was the breakup with his superstar girlfriend Iggy Azalea that helped rejuvenate his career. It is believed that she was the reason for such a terrible season in 2015-16. Others believe it was simply his coach Byron Scott.

Nick Young felt like Byron Scott didn’t have faith in him and that took away from his confidence on the court. Multiple times Nick Young has been asked why and how he’s been able to play so well this season after a rough 2015-16 campaign, and he tends to always give credit to Luke Walton and the new coaching staff.

Swaggy P is having the best shooting season of his career. Nick Young is shooting 46 percent from the field and 44 percent from downtown, a career high in both. Not to mention a breezy 86 percent from the free throw line. Before the end of Friday night’s blowout win against Miami, these were how Young’s shooting numbers matched up against two of the best shooters in the league.

Nick Young 47% FG, 45% 3FG, 85% FT, 62% TS Steph Curry 46% FG, 40% 3FG, 93% FT, 57% TS Klay Thompson 47% FG, 39% 3FG, 88% FT, 56% TS — Chris Martin Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) January 7, 2017

Yes, we all know Klay Thompson and Steph Curry shoot more shots but so what. It’s not like Nick Young only shoots 5 times per game. This is not to say he’s a better shooter but it is something to keep your eye on. His three-point percentage still remains higher than Curry’s and Thompson’s.

It’s time for people to take notice of Nick Young’s shooting ability. For a short period of time in 2014-15 he led the NBA in free throw percentage and ultimately finished 7th at 89 percent. His efficient field goal, three-point, free throw, and true shooting percentages this season have already been mentioned.

Nick Young is the first player in Los Angeles Lakers franchise history to make 42 total three-pointers over nine games. Let that sink in.

2017 three-point shootout contestant anyone?

His teammates and coaching staff helped him get the confidence back that he oh so desperately needed. Who knows where he’d be if the Los Angeles Lakers didn’t make any changes to the coaching staff. Even Lakers fans wanted him out of L.A. You can bet that they’re happy it was Byron Scott instead.