Los Angeles Lakers: Trading For Nerlens Noel Would Be Bad Idea

Los Angeles Lakers fans are clamoring for a trade as the 2016-17 campaign rolls along, but a Nerlens Noel trade wouldn’t be the answer to this team’s problems.

Since the 2016-17 season tipped off, there’s been a lot of talk about the Los Angeles Lakers making a blockbuster trade. While a few names have been tossed around as potential targets, none have been more prevalent than Philadelphia 76ers big man Nerlens Noel.

It’s been known for some time the 76ers are interested in moving their former first-round pick. Although he can make an impact in Philly, the frontcourt logjam has made it difficult to get him minutes.

Even 76ers GM Bryan Colangelo was rather non-committal when asked about his future with the team (via Jessica Camerato).

So instead of letting him wither away on the bench, the 76ers appear eager to find a suitable trade partner. As much sense as the Lakers make as a possible landing spot, it’s a trade they’d be wise to avoid.

Now I understand why Lakers GM Mitch Kupchak would be interested in acquiring Noel.

The Kentucky product is an exceptional presence in the paint on both sides of the court. Not only is he a terrific shot blocker and rebounder, but he’s also capable of scoring in bunches when he gets going.

We’ve all seen the type of potential he possesses, but it’s clear a change of scenery is needed before he can truly blossom as an NBA talent.

With that being said, I’m sure the Lakers would regret a Noel trade unless they got him for a bargain. Why, you might ask? Well I’ve got three reasons for my assertion.

So Why No Nerlens For The Lake Show?

First, Noel isn’t a star. Sure, he’s a great shot blocker with some solid scoring skills, but he’s not a stretch four and he’s not a truly defensive-minded center–both things the Lakers are currently looking for. Put simply, he doesn’t fit the mold of what Los Angeles actually needs.

Plus, it’s not like they’re desperate for frontcourt talent with players such as Julius Randle, Larry Nance Jr. and Timofey Mozgov already on the roster.

Second, it’ll likely cost the Lakers something they shouldn’t give up to get him. Everyone knows the 76ers are looking for backcourt help, which means they’d want either Jordan Clarkson or Lou Williams in return.

Parting with either of those players would ruin this team’s current dynamic while putting a significant dent in their scoring potential.

Finally, the Lakers will have to dish out a lot of money to keep Noel in LA. He’s a restricted free agent this offseason, which means any offers he receives would need to be matched. Chances are there would be some team willing to hand the young big man a max deal.

It’s not like Noel’s agent are going to accept any qualifying offer based on his current value and upside.

So to summarize, Noel isn’t what the Lakers are actually looking for and will cost too much–both in terms of trade compensation and cap space–to acquire and keep in Los Angeles. The idea is definitely intriguing, but he’s not the solve-all some fans are trying to make him out to be.

On top of everything else, why would the Lakers want to trade too much for an injury-prone player? We’ve already seen the type of impact injuries can have on this young, inexperienced squad this season. Acquiring a player who’s only played two games in 2016 seems less than ideal.

The Lakers have taken too many risks in the past. It’s time to be patient and wait for their home-grown talent to develop into the stars they’re capable of being. Jumping the gun and trading for a risky player like Noel would be a mistake.

