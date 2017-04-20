Los Angeles Lakers Select Josh Jackson, Tony Bradley In ESPN Chad Ford’s Mock Draft

The Los Angeles Lakers selected Josh Jackson and Tony Bradley in Chad Ford’s most recent NBA Mock Draft on ESPN.

The Los Angeles Lakers are entering the first offseason in a new era. They have a new regime leading the way as Magic Johnson is the president of basketball operations and Rob Pelinka is the general manager. They are replacing Mitch Kupchak and Jim Buss as the Lakers brain trust in the front office.

There is a lot of optimism surrounding the organization despite going 26-56 last season. The exit meetings left players encouraged for the future and excited for what may come. The goal for the 2016-17 was development over victories, according to head coach Luke Walton.

It would be fair to say that the Lakers accomplished that goal. They looked to build some momentum near the end of the season, going on a five-game winning streak in April. The young players began playing better after the All-Star break, and the Lakers are hoping that they can add two more pieces to their core in the 2017 NBA Draft.

The NBA Draft Lottery will be very important for the Lakers. If they do not land a top-three pick, they will have to send their selection to the Philadelphia 76ers. In addition, they will also have to send their 2019 first round pick to the Orlando Magic.

For now, the Lakers are in the third spot in the NBA Draft. That is where Chad Ford has them in his latest mock draft. With the third pick, Ford has the Lakers selecting Kansas small forward Josh Jackson.

Here is what Ford has to say about the selection.

The Lakers’ late-season winning streak dropped their chances of landing a top-3 pick from 51.3 percent to 46.9 percent. Jackson certainly made his case for the No. 1 pick, especially over the last month of the season. So if the Lakers land here at third, Jackson really isn’t just a consolation prize. Jackson is the best two-way player in the draft and would bring an intensity, toughness and winning mentality that the Lakers desperately need.

Jackson had an excellent freshman season with the Jayhawks. He stuffed the stat sheet, impacting the game on both ends of the court. He averaged 16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks in 30.8 minutes per game. Jackson shot 51.3 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from the three-point line.

Jackson thrived for Kansas playing power forward. He will probably play more on the perimeter in the NBA, but knowing he is capable of playing bigger could make him flexible in small-ball lineups. He is extremely athletic, which helps him on both ends of the court. His high basketball IQ mixed with his excellent passing skills makes him a dangerous player offensively.

Jackson can really take the next step offensively if he can develop consistency with his jumper. While his shooting percentages are solid, his 55.6 percent from the free throw line shows that he can use some work.

Jackson would give the Lakers two very good prospects on the wing along with Brandon Ingram. The Lakers will have two very intriguing prospects at center as well if the NBA Draft falls the way Ford mocked.

With the 28th pick via the Houston Rockets, the Lakers selected North Carolina center Tony Bradley. Here is what Ford had to say about that selection.

Bradley played a small role for the Tar Heels, but his length, rebounding and advanced stats all point to a talent that just needs time. The Lakers have been happy with their 2016 second-round pick, Ivica Zubac, and bringing in another young big would give them some nice depth.

Bradley played only 14.6 minutes per game for North Carolina as a freshman. Part of the reason was the talent around him. The Tar Heels had Kennedy Meeks, Isiah Hicks and Luke Maye all getting playing time at center and power forward. Bradley’s conditioning was questionable as well, but when he played he made an impact.

He was third on the team in rebounding with 5.1 per game despite playing only 14.6 minutes per game. He was especially impressive on the offensive glass, pulling down 98 offensive rebounds compared to 97 defensive rebounds.

Rebounding is his best asset right now. He is also a solid shot blocker and has the ability to score in the low post with his back to the basket. At this spot in a draft, Bradley is the type of player a team is willing to take a shot on. His motor alone could get him into the lineup for the Lakers are a rookie; if they can develop his skills as well, he could be a solid piece of their rotation.

If the Lakers are able to land Jackson and Bradley they will be adding two more solid pieces to their developing core. Both could help right away and be developed to be a part of what the organization hopes is its next championship core.

This article originally appeared on