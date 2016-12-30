Los Angeles Lakers Must Prioritize Re-Signing Nick Young

With the sudden turnaround we’ve seen from Nick Young this season, the Los Angeles Lakers can’t afford to let him leave when 2017 free agency rolls around.

A few months ago, it was assumed the Los Angeles Lakers would either trade or release Nick Young. When he made the opening-night roster, it came as a surprise to many. Now I’m convinced the Lakers must keep him from signing elsewhere this offseason.

When this season is over, Young faces a not-so-difficult decision. He has a player option for the 2017-18 campaign and will likely decline the option, considering the way he’s been playing. When that time inevitably comes, the Lakers need to convince him to stay in Los Angeles.

Young has been one of the surprise stars for the Lakers in 2016. Not only has he shown unprecedented individual improvement under Luke Walton, but he’s quickly emerged as a go-to playmaker for Los Angeles. Heck, he went from the roster bubble to starting in a couple of months.

Don’t want to take my word for it? His numbers so far this season can paint a clearer picture.

Through 29 games, Young is averaging 14.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. More importantly, he’s shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 42.8 percent from long range–both would be career highs.

While he’s still mainly a scorer who struggles to contribute in other aspects, he’s shining in that role for the Lakers.

Yes, Young will never be a great defender or passer. He’s not going to suddenly start dominating the boards and racking up steals at a consistent clip. However, the 2016-17 season has proven he can be a reliable scorer and clutch shooter for the Lakers.

Just ask Lou Williams, who Young stole a game winner from earlier in the year.

Now we can’t overlook the off-court distractions. Young had his issues with D’Angelo Russell last year, and is always making headlines for non-basketball reasons. Then again, maybe his June breakup with Iggy Azalea did him some good.

Either way, the extracurricular activities appear to have died down this season.

Especially as the Lakers’ rising stars continue to develop, they’ll need a reliable scoring presence on the outside. Young appears to be exactly that based on what we’ve seen so far this season.

Re-signing him won’t be a cakewalk, though.

Young’s player option is worth $5.6 million, but he’ll absolutely be looking for a significant pay bump considering the ever-increasing salary cap and his impressive production this year. While the Lakers won’t have a ton of cap space, they should be able to talk him into staying.

We can’t forget that Young has numerous ties to Los Angeles. He grew up there, played his college ball at UCLA and has spent time with both the Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.

I find it hard to believe he’d be too eager to take his talents elsewhere, especially if GM Mitch Kupchak tables a respectable offer.

It sounds crazy, but Swaggy P belongs in Los Angeles. The Lakers must find a way to re-sign him this offseason when he tosses his player option in the trash.

This article originally appeared on