Los Angeles Lakers: Jim Buss Has Run Out Of Time

Jim Buss made a promise to get the Los Angeles Lakers back into contention in three years — that was in 2014. Time has ran out for Jim and it’s time for him to go.

The Los Angeles Lakers are a mess.

The fans are torn between demanding wins or spending another year cheering for ping pong balls. As professionals, the players intend on winning every game they play in, but when they fail to do so, a selection of fans are starting to celebrate losses. In doing so, they are inadvertently celebrating one man’s impending unemployment.

In April 2014, Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Jim Buss put his career on the line with one meeting.

Jim told his sister Jeanie Buss — president of the Lakers — that if they weren’t contending in three or four years, he would resign.

At the time, exactly what “contending” is was up for debate.

In an interview on 89.3 KPCC radio in July 2015, Jeanie made it quite clear what her interpretation of ‘contending’ is:

“When I say ‘contention,’ that means past the second round, so either the Western Conference Finals or the NBA Finals. And he told me that it would take three years to rebuild it.”

That was the at the end of the 2014-15 season.

A franchise worst 17-65 record over the 2015-16 season, and current 16-32 record later, it’s fairly obvious Jim isn’t meeting Jeanie’s expectations.

The end of this season will mark three years since Jim’s promise. With the Lakers on pace for just 27 wins, contending for the playoffs — let alone a conference finals — is out the window.

The recent 49-point hammering at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks saw calls to fire Jim Buss pop up on social media more than in recent months, with speculation building on his involvement next season.

Should Jim be given the fourth year to prove he’s the man to get the Lakers back to relevancy?

The short answer – no.

What would be the point?

The Lakers aren’t making the Western Conference Finals next season so Buss would be failing in his time-bound quest for contention anyway.

Jeanie has previously said if contention isn’t impending, she will make the tough decisions:

“This is my job. I’m part-owner of the team, but I’m also the president. The Buss family is the majority shareholder but we have other partners as well who are also shareholders, and I have an obligation to them. Would I make those changes? Yes.”

The time for change is now.

Wipe the slate clean and bring somebody into the front office from the outside. No more Buss family hook-ups. No more siblings.

The Lakers are often labeled as a team living in the past. They still think the lights of Hollywood are enough to entice a superstar free agent despite recent history proving the contrary.

They want to believe the allure and history of the purple and gold will keep them relevant in an NBA growing in worldwide popularity, but getting closer by way of the internet and social media.

Superstar players no longer need big markets and historical franchises, but contending teams still need superstar players.

It’s up to Jeanie to find the fresh face and new ideas, to clean house, and to get the franchise moving in the right direction.

It starts by giving her brother his marching orders – before next season.

