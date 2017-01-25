Los Angeles Lakers at Portland Trail Blazers Preview and Prediction: Bring That ‘Extra Stuff’

Coming fresh off of their worst loss in franchise history, the Los Angeles Lakers will face the Portland Trail Blazers in a battle for the eighth seed.

How will the baby Lakers respond to getting blown out by a non-playoff team by almost 50 points? We will find out tonight as the Purple and Gold take on Dame D.O.L.L.A and the No. 9 seed Portland Trailblazers.

The Blazers have had their way with the Lakers this season, beating them twice in their two meetings. Their last game, played earlier this month, the Blazers ran the Lakers out of their own building beating them 108-87.

Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum combined for 45 points, as much as the Lakers’ starting unit combined. Needless to say, it was not their night.

Despite getting blown out, D’Angelo Russell had a great game against Lillard, even getting under his skin for a moment. That was a bad idea.

Lillard finished the game with 20 points and left Lakers fans with a bad taste in their mouth. Tonight, Los Angeles will have a chance to redeem themselves. Here’s where to catch the game:

Los Angeles Lakers at Portland Trail Blazers

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 25

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. PST

Location: Portland, OR

Arena: Moda Center

TV Info: TWC Sportsnet

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Radio: Here

Injury Report

Los Angeles Lakers: D’Angelo Russell – Knee (Out)

Portland Trail Blazers: Festus Ezeli – Knee (Out indefinitely), Ed Davis – Ankle (Out), Tim Quarterman – Ankle (Out)

Prediction

As much as it hurts me to say this, I have the Lakers losing tonight. Why? Because they have given me no reason to believe they can win.

D’Angelo Russell is out for at least a few more games and Jose Calderon is going to get cooked by Lillard. C.J. McCollum is no defensive stalwart, but he held Nick Young to 22 percent shooting from the field. Needless to say, LA is going to need everyone on it tonight.

The return of Larry Nance Jr. should help considering the Blazers’ lack of depth in the backcourt, but it will hardly be enough. I hope they prove me wrong, but I doubt it.

Los Angeles Lakers 90 Portland Trail Blazers 97

What do you guys think? Can the Lakers steal a win tonight? Let us know in the comments below!

