Clippers’ careless inbounding leads to hilariously embarrassing sequence

The end of Thursday night’s Spurs-Clippers game was not exactly a clinic on ball security, and it led to one of the more humorous sequences this NBA season.

In the final minute, the Spurs managed to put six points on the board in the span of about three seconds thanks to some careless and embarrassing inbounding by the Clips’ Wesley Johnson. The Spurs quickly racked up points on the strength of two free throws and two easy buckets. Not great!

That was crazy. pic.twitter.com/VDoEvgYQz8 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 23, 2016

Thankfully for Los Angeles, they held a bit of a comfy cushion and were still able to hang on for the 106-101 victory.