Los Angeles Clippers: Questions Abound After Big Game 7 Loss

The Los Angeles Clippers were in high spirits after winning Game 6 and forcing a Game 7 on their home floor. However, they got pummeled by the Utah Jazz and lost in a 104-91 game that was not close after the first quarter. With a crucial offseason looming, the Clippers now have many questions and not many answers.

The Los Angeles Clippers may have had flashbacks from 2015 before Sunday’s Game 7. That year, they won Game 6 against the Spurs to force a Game 7 and advanced to the second round after a Chris Paul game-winner

However, this Game 7 will not be remembered quite as fondly. The Utah Jazz controlled both ends of the floor in a 104-91 victory that was not as close as the final score indicates.

Even with Rudy Gobert playing only 14 minutes due to foul trouble, the Clippers were not able to score effectively until the fourth quarter. Two of their key players, both of whom are about to enter free agency, either disappeared after the first quarter or never showed up in the first place. Another key free agent missed the game with yet another playoff injury.

The Clippers will have quite a few questions to address this offseason. However, they might not be able to answer some of the more important ones. With a crucial offseason approaching, this series loss may end up haunting Lob City for years to come. Although it is too early to determine what they might do in free agency, the results of this game were key for three of their biggest pieces.

Chris Paul

Chris Paul carried the Clippers on his back for the first six games of the series. Unfortunately, he ran out of gas at just the wrong time. Paul started the game hot with nine points on 4-for-7 shooting in the first quarter. He finished the game with 13 points on 6-for-19 shooting.

Fans will probably mock Paul for not making the conference finals and for wilting in the biggest game of the year. However, that is almost disturbingly ignorant of just how fantastic he was in the first six games. Even after that brutal Game 7, Paul is still 10th in the league in playoff points per game this year and fourth in assists per game.

Paul has an early termination option for the last season on his contract, which he will almost certainly use. Given his devotion to his family, he will probably try to remain in Los Angeles beyond this season. It certainly helps that he managed to bargain for the elimination of the over-36 rule and an increase in the maximum extension value as the president of the Player’s Union.

Chris Paul’s career has been a tragic comedy of the highest order. Despite being one of the best point guards in the history of the league, he has been saddled with bad teammates (New Orleans), a vetoed trade (to the Lakers) and some of the worst team-wide playoff injury luck of any star in his prime. Hopefully, the Clippers can build a team around him that can make it to the conference finals so Paul can silence his overly harsh critics. If not, he will have to console himself with his future first-ballot entrance into the Hall of Fame.

Unlike his backcourt mate Chris Paul, J.J. Redick had a miserable series against the Jazz. Utah stuck to him like glue behind the three-point line, and he never fully adjusted. Despite his 26-point outburst in Game 5, Redick finished the series averaging just 9.1 points per game on 38 percent shooting from the floor and 34.6 percent shooting from deep.

Another difference between Redick and Paul is that Redick will almost certainly not be playing for the Los Angeles Clippers next season. He publicly spoke out about the team’s poor stretches of play throughout the season. Furthermore, he will definitely be able to get a much larger contract from another team given the Clippers’ financial situation with Paul and Blake Griffin.

It is unfortunate for Redick that he will probably leave Los Angeles on such a low note. His elite shooting was a vital part of the Clippers’ offense since he arrived before the 2013-2014 season. While his poor performance in this series certainly stings, he deserves the love and respect of Clippers fans.

Rumors about Doc Rivers departing for Orlando have circled him since the Magic’s infamous whiteboard incident. After an abysmal coaching performance in this Game 7, Doc might not even have a choice in the matter.

It might seem hasty to kick Rivers to the curb after he handed over most of the GM duties to Lawrence Frank earlier this season. However, Rivers botched his rotations in a game that could have been an easy win with Gobert in foul trouble. DeAndre Jordan had a wonderful game with 24 points and 17 rebounds, yet Doc had him on the bench to start the fourth quarter. Luc Mbah a Moute was the Clippers’ best defensive player by far, but Rivers gave 22 minutes to Paul Pierce, 38 to Austin Rivers and only 15 to Mbah a Moute.

Rivers is certainly an easy target after he got thoroughly out-coached by Quin Snyder in this series. Indeed, at least some of the blame for Redick’s poor play should fall on Doc’s shoulders for doing absolutely nothing to adjust to Utah’s coverage of his best shooter.

However, Rivers has also kept this team afloat through some rough times. He has a strong history of great coaching, including a title in Boston and a Coach of the Year award from his Orlando days.

That being said, the Clippers should at least consider some other options on the bench after this dispiriting playoff series. The team looked disinterested even as Game 7 fell apart.

Redick’s comments about team chemistry are not necessarily indicative of an issue in the locker room. However, where there is smoke, there is usually fire. There has been a lot of smoke surrounding this Clippers team since their hot start to the season. Steve Ballmer may have to fire Doc to avoid an inferno.

This article originally appeared on