Los Angeles Clippers hire Kevin Garnett as a consultant

In addition to his broadcasting duties, Kevin Garnett has now been hired by the Los Angeles Clippers.

Kevin Garnett is keeping somewhat busy in his first season of retirement as a player, working for TNT as host of the “Area 21” segment. But he also spent time with the Milwaukee Bucks in December, and now he’s been officially hired by another NBA team.

According to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times, Garnett has been hired as a consultant by the Los Angeles Clippers. Garnett will specifically work with the Clippers’ big men, and there is already evidence of him working with center DeAndre Jordan during practice on Tuesday.

DJ working out with KG at practice pic.twitter.com/0k3tx7y5We — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) January 10, 2017

Garnett played under Clippers head coach Doc Rivers with the Boston Celtics for six seasons, so there’s an easy tie there. If Garnett had wanted to play a 23rd NBA season this year, the Clippers may have been an option based on that relationship with Rivers.

Garnett’s all-around experience will surely benefit the Clippers’ big guys. But defense, as a 12-time All-NBA Defensive Team selection during his playing days (first team nine times), is likely to be his focus. Outside of Jordan, the Clippers’ rotation of big men (Marreesse Speights, Brandon Bass, etc.) leaves a lot to be desired on the defensive end. Even Blake Griffin, who is making progress toward returning after undergoing knee surgery in mid-December, has yet to average even a full blocked shot per game in any season of his career.

It’s unclear how long Garnett will work for the Clippers, how often he will be at practice or if he will attend games in a de facto coaching role. But it’s clear he will embed himself fully into the new job, and be around as much as Rivers wants him, while abiding by any rules the league might have regarding the limits of his official title as a consultant.

