Los Angeles Clippers: 3 Takeaways From Brutal Game 5 Loss

The Los Angeles Clippers needed a win in Game 5 to regain control of the series. Instead, Joe Johnson hit another dagger for the Utah Jazz in a 96-92 win. The Clippers are in dire straits, as they need to win both of the next two games to advance to the second round.

The Los Angeles Clippers returned to Los Angeles with the series tied 2-2 against the Utah Jazz. After losing both Blake Griffin and Game 4, they desperately needed a win to regain control of this series. They might not have gotten a better opportunity than in this Game 5 on their home floor.

Unfortunately, the Clippers lost yet another heartbreaker on a clutch shot from Joe Johnson. Although the return of Austin Rivers was expected to help the Clippers on defense, they still had no answer for Iso Joe late in the game.

They will have to win Game 6 in Utah to get another chance to play on their home floor.

With their playoff lives in the balance, the Clippers have a lot of questions that need to be answered. Los Angeles managed to keep Utah in check on the defensive end for most of the night. However, their offense struggled mightily without Blake Griffin on the floor.

The Clippers will need to look to some of the key factors from this game as areas for improvement. If they cannot manage to swing the balance of some of these factors their way, they will leave Utah with disappointment and a long summer ahead of them.

3: The Return of J.J. Redick

J.J. Redick had a tough go of it in this series prior to Game 5. The Jazz forced him away from the three-point line defensively and he could not adjust.

Redick averaged 7.8 points per game on 34.5 percent shooting from the floor and just 26.7 percent shooting from deep through the first four games.

He passed up a number of open looks, prompting a speech from DeAndre Jordan (aired via TNT’s mics) earlier in the series pleading with him to be more aggressive.

However, Redick turned around that rough start to the series in Game 5. Redick finished with 26 points on just 12 shots, including 9-of-10 shooting from the free throw line. He adjusted to his tight coverage beyond the arc by driving to the rim:

While the Clippers could have used this version of Redick earlier in the series, they need him more than ever with Blake Griffin out.

This Game 5 performance will be tough to match, but Redick will need to be more like this version of himself than the version from the first four games for the Clippers to pull off a series comeback.

2: Battle On The Glass

The Los Angeles Clippers clearly missed Blake Griffin on offense Tuesday night. However, they may have missed him even more in the rebounding department. Utah out-rebounded the Clippers 43-34 and more than doubled their offensive rebounding total.

DeAndre Jordan was frequently the only Clipper big in the paint.

In a series of low-scoring affairs (the Clippers have only topped 100 points once in this series), the extra possessions granted by hitting the glass are more important than ever. Jordan had 12 rebounds, below his season average; no other Clipper had more than four.

The ability to grab rebounds not only affects the possession count, but also an even more important facet of the game that the Clippers have yet to control. With a do-or-die Game 6 ahead, this last factor will be vital to the Clippers’ chances.

1: No Pace, No Space

The Los Angeles Clippers are not exactly a run-and-gun team. They finished the season with the 16th-fastest pace in the league, per Basketball-Reference. However, they are basically the Warriors in comparison to the Jazz, who finished dead last in pace.

Game 5 was once again played at Utah’s speed in what has become a theme throughout this series. The Jazz continually run the clock down to the final seconds before shooting and get back on defense quickly enough to prevent the Clippers from getting early offense.

The Jazz actually managed to beat the Clippers 14-11 in fast-break points.

With Rudy Gobert still recovering from his knee injury, the Clippers need to run at every opportunity and hope that Gobert cannot recover to the paint in time. Doc Rivers did try to boost the pace with a small lineup to start the second quarter, but they were destroyed by Gobert inside.

Going with a smaller lineup will naturally leave the glass open, which was also an issue for the Clippers last night. They may need DeAndre Jordan to play 48 minutes in Games 6 and 7.

The only Clipper taller than 6’10” to get minutes Tuesday night besides Jordan was Marreese Speights, who is basically a tall shooting guard. Speights did not help on either end, as he got destroyed on defense, missed all three of his shots and grabbed two rebounds in 13 minutes.

The Clippers have some tough choices to make between boosting the pace and grabbing rebounds. That being said, they have been close to victory in every game this series.

If they can do slightly better in either rebounding or running, they have a good chance at turning this series around.

