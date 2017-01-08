Looking at the Week Ahead for the Sacramento Kings

This article takes a look at the Sacramento Kings schedule for the week of January 9th to January 15th to give you a guide of what is ahead.

A Royal Pain is introducing a new weekly article today. This article will be a weekly look ahead to what the Sacramento Kings have on the schedule. We will continue our usual pregame content, but this article will look at the entire week to help you plan out your Kings viewing further ahead.

Without further ado, let us get to what the Kings have to tap this week.

Game 38 vs Detroit Pistons

When– Tuesday, January 10th at 7:30 pm Pacific

Where– Golden 1 Center

The Pistons have won two straight games after a win on Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers. They will provide a stern test for the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.

The matchup most observers will be tuning into this contest to see is DeMarcus Cousins against Andre Drummond. Drummond is just 23 years old but is slowly proving himself as one of the NBA’s best centers and we all know where Boogie stands on that list. This matchup alone should be worth the price of admission.

Game 39 vs Cleveland Cavaliers

When– Friday, January 13th at 7:30 pm Pacific

Where– Golden 1 Center

The defending NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers make their annual visit to Sacramento on Friday. This will be a packed house inside the Golden 1 Center for certain.

Below is a highlight video from Cleveland’s January 6th game against the Brooklyn Nets to give you a glimpse at this year’s squad.

Any chance to watch LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Love play basketball is an opportunity worth taking. I really should not have to sell on tuning into this game on Friday, so I will only say enjoy the game.

Game 40 vs Oklahoma City Thunder

When– Sunday, January 15th at 6:00 pm Pacific

Where– Golden 1 Center

Russell Westbrook and Oklahoma City Thunder invade Sacramento on Sunday. Westbrook has been playing phenomenal this season averaging a triple double per game through 38 games played. He is on pace to be the league’s Most Valuable Player at this point hands down. Here is to hoping the Kings can limit Westbrook and earn a home victory on Sunday.

Summary

That is what is on tap this week for the Sacramento Kings. Hopefully, this article helps you know what is coming up on the Kings schedule and helps you catch all the games this week.

The Kings desperately need to get back on track after losing three straight contests, but it is a tough week ahead playing three playoff contenders. The Kings have home court all week, so hopefully, that and a playoff push helps the Kings walk away victorious in each game.

Be sure to check back to A Royal Pain for pregame and postgame content on each game and everything you need to know about the Sacramento Kings this season. Thank you for reading.

