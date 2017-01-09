Look: Chris Bosh plays guitar with blues legend Buddy Guy

During his time away from the Miami Heat, Chris Bosh is proving why he’s the most interesting man in the NBA.

Experiencing a taste of retirement, Chris Bosh is finding things to do to fill some time. He recently said that being forced out of the league has led him to try new things and to “follow his heart.” One thing that has been near and dear to Bosh’s heart for some time is guitar.

Bosh has developed a guitar hobby, telling SLAM Magazine:

“I started playing because of my situation,” Bosh says. “I had a lot more free time on my hands. I always wanted to learn music. About eight years ago I tried picking up playing the piano. My cousin would give me lessons. Of course, I didn’t pursue it. It got too hard and I stopped. I always thought the guitar was cool. So I said, If I pick it up and don’t put it down, I can learn how to play the guitar.”

Bosh mentioned guitar heroes of his, including blues legends BB King, Freddie King, Stevie Ray Vaughn, and rock-and-roll gods Jimmy Page, David Gilmour and Jimi Hendrix. He posed for his SLAM Magazine photograph in a Lenny Kravitz t-shirt.

Recently Bosh had the opportunity to play with another guitar legend: The one-and-only Buddy Guy.

Thanks for keeping the Blues alive @TheRealBuddyGuy ! pic.twitter.com/qq6C6Unwy9 — Chris Bosh (@chrisbosh) January 9, 2017

Guy, 80, influenced some of the greatest guitar players of all time, including some of the ones Bosh rattles off as his own heroes. You’ve probably heard his song “Stone Crazy.”

Bosh is well-known as one of the more eclectic ball players in the NBA, someone who enjoys documenting his travel adventures (he seeks more than an easy trip to the Bahamas), brewing his own beer and, apparently, playing guitar on stage with blues legends.

Bosh has not taken the court this season due to a failed physical caused by recurring blood clots. He may not know what his basketball-playing future will hold, but he can hold onto a guitar a play whenever he wants.

