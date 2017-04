Top NBA draft prospect Lonzo Ball of UCLA plans to skip the NBA draft combine, according to Shams Charania of The Vertical.

Ball is expected to be one if the top-five NBA draft picks this summer.

Other top prospects are also expected to skip the combine.

Ball averaged 14.7 points, and an NCAA-high 7.6 assists and 6.1 rebounds for the Bruins. UCLA reached the Sweet 16 before being eliminated by Kentucky.

