Lonzo Ball releases first signature shoe from Big Baller Brand, costs $495

NBA prospect Lonzo Ball has released his first signature shoe, produced by his father LaVar’s Big Baller Brand.

The shoes, called “ZO2: Prime,” are up for sale on the Big Baller Brand website for $495.

The reveal comes just a week after Nike, Adidas and Under Armour had all declined to sign Ball to endorsement deals. LaVar Ball had reportedly been trying to get the footwear giants to license Big Baller Brand. Ball had previously said he believes his sons—Lonzo, LaMelo and LiAngelo—should sign a shoe deal worth $1 billion.

Lonzo Ball is one of the top prospects in this year’s NBA draft. His father has said repeatedly that he would like his son to be selected by his hometown Lakers. ESPN’s Chad Ford reported Wednesday that the Lakers are “enamored” with Ball.

Big Baller Brand is also selling ZO2 flip-flops for $220 and an autographed version of the ZO2 shoes for $995.

