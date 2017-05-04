Twitter reacts to Lonzo Ball’s new $495 signature shoe

Big Baller Brand revealed Lonzo Ball's first signature shoe on Thursday, the ZO2 Prime. It costs $495. 

$495!

Twitter, of course, had all sorts of jokes about the price of Ball's shoe. (If you're looking to spend less, Big Baller Brand has a pair of flip-flops available for $220.)

Here's a look at some of the best social media reactions to the unveiling of the ZO2: 

 

 

 

 

 



 

 

Lonzo Ball is expected to be one of the top picks in the 2017 NBA draft. 

This article originally appeared on