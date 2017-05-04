Twitter reacts to Lonzo Ball’s new $495 signature shoe

Big Baller Brand revealed Lonzo Ball's first signature shoe on Thursday, the ZO2 Prime. It costs $495.

$495!

Twitter, of course, had all sorts of jokes about the price of Ball's shoe. (If you're looking to spend less, Big Baller Brand has a pair of flip-flops available for $220.)

Here's a look at some of the best social media reactions to the unveiling of the ZO2:

When you see Lonzo Ball's shoe is $495 pic.twitter.com/H2NwNXgltx — Ross Villarreal (@SportsRV) May 4, 2017

So when they say that Lonzo Ball's "signature" shoe is retailing for $495, they're not, like, autographed by Jordan, Bird and Magic, right? — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) May 4, 2017

When ball is life but so is the payload pic.twitter.com/vvPAjMIO0V — Mike Hinson (@HinsonMike) May 4, 2017

Lonzo Ball out there asking people to pay more for his shoes than they paid for their Xbox One S or PS4 Pro — Josh Webb-Thomson (@FightOnTwist) May 4, 2017

Lonzo Ball's first signature shoe. The name: ZO2 – 👍🏽

The price tag: $495 – Hell nah bruh pic.twitter.com/vT5LHPNZQ2 — Aaron Dodson (@aardodson) May 4, 2017

You’ll need to take out a mortgage for Lonzo Ball’s shoes https://t.co/P3SK9NJcKW — Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) May 4, 2017

Lonzo Ball's shoe is 495$ pic.twitter.com/B74w9Q5LKx — WTP Sports (@WTPsports) May 4, 2017





Surveillance footage from that time Lonzo Ball stopped by with them $500 gym shoes… pic.twitter.com/prNaJFWuQY — G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) May 4, 2017





The Lonzo Ball shoes cost as much as GUCCI LOAFERS. No. No. No. pic.twitter.com/Yn9ua93YeM — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) May 4, 2017

I'm just here for the roasting of Lonzo Ball's shoes 😊 pic.twitter.com/kHomZmpQxZ — Nai 🏈 (@DoeSuu11) May 4, 2017

Lonzo Ball is expected to be one of the top picks in the 2017 NBA draft.

This article originally appeared on