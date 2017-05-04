Twitter reacts to Lonzo Ball’s new $495 signature shoe
Big Baller Brand revealed Lonzo Ball's first signature shoe on Thursday, the ZO2 Prime. It costs $495.
$495!
Twitter, of course, had all sorts of jokes about the price of Ball's shoe. (If you're looking to spend less, Big Baller Brand has a pair of flip-flops available for $220.)
Here's a look at some of the best social media reactions to the unveiling of the ZO2:
When you see Lonzo Ball's shoe is $495 pic.twitter.com/H2NwNXgltx
— Ross Villarreal (@SportsRV) May 4, 2017
So when they say that Lonzo Ball's "signature" shoe is retailing for $495, they're not, like, autographed by Jordan, Bird and Magic, right?
— Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) May 4, 2017
When ball is life but so is the payload pic.twitter.com/vvPAjMIO0V
— Mike Hinson (@HinsonMike) May 4, 2017
Lonzo Ball out there asking people to pay more for his shoes than they paid for their Xbox One S or PS4 Pro
— Josh Webb-Thomson (@FightOnTwist) May 4, 2017
Lonzo Ball's first signature shoe.
The name: ZO2 – 👍🏽
The price tag: $495 – Hell nah bruh pic.twitter.com/vT5LHPNZQ2
— Aaron Dodson (@aardodson) May 4, 2017
You’ll need to take out a mortgage for Lonzo Ball’s shoes https://t.co/P3SK9NJcKW
— Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) May 4, 2017
Lonzo Ball's shoe is 495$ pic.twitter.com/B74w9Q5LKx
— WTP Sports (@WTPsports) May 4, 2017
Surveillance footage from that time Lonzo Ball stopped by with them $500 gym shoes… pic.twitter.com/prNaJFWuQY
— G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) May 4, 2017
The Lonzo Ball shoes cost as much as GUCCI LOAFERS.
No. No. No. pic.twitter.com/Yn9ua93YeM
— Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) May 4, 2017
I'm just here for the roasting of Lonzo Ball's shoes 😊 pic.twitter.com/kHomZmpQxZ
— Nai 🏈 (@DoeSuu11) May 4, 2017
Lonzo Ball is expected to be one of the top picks in the 2017 NBA draft.