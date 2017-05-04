Report: Lakers ‘enamored’ with Lonzo Ball

The Lakers are “enamored” with star UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball, ESPN's Chad Ford reports.

Ball is widely expected to be among the top picks of this year's NBA draft.

Following a trying 26-win season, Los Angeles has 47% odds of garnering a top-3 pick in the NBA draft lottery. If the team's pick falls outside of the top-3, it will belong to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Ball, who is known for the complete game he displayed as a freshman at UCLA and for the controversial remarks of his father, will likely be taken in the top five.

Ball has already said on ESPN's First Take that it would be a “blessing” to join the Lakers. He grew up in the Los Angeles area before attending UCLA.

The Lakers have had four straight losing seasons, and Ford reports the team thinks Ball would “add star power to a team desperately in search of it.”

Ball averaged 14.6 points, 7.6 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game this year for the Bruins.

This article originally appeared on