Hate him all you want, LaVar Ball is setting up Lonzo for NBA greatness

Hating LaVar Ball is easy.

He comes across as arrogant, out-of-touch and exploitative — and that’s on a good day. The Big Baller Brand patriarch is the model for every bad sports-dad behavior out there. He’s the guy you don’t want anywhere near your own kid’s team, no matter how good his kids might be.

And if you only experience LaVar in sound bites, hating him becomes even easier.

You know what isn’t easy? Achieving greatness.

Not being good. Not being elite. I mean true, unadulterated greatness — reaching the pinnacle of your chosen field, where people look at you and have to say, “He might be the best to ever do it.”

LaVar Ball knows that. He told Lonzo and the rest of the Ball boys as much when they were little. Only the chosen few make it to the NBA. Even fewer are All-Stars. And of course, there’s only one Michael Jordan.

If you want to be the greatest of all time, you have to push yourself to the brink every single minute of every single day for your natural-born life. There are no off days.

And the only way you can maintain that kind of motivation is if there’s a target on your back every night you step on the court.

People criticize LaVar Ball for putting that target on Lonzo’s back because they don’t understand that kind of determination — and because they don’t understand that Lonzo is on board.

LaVar never forced his children to do this. He gave them the resources and the drive. The rest was up to them. If they wanted to walk away, so be it. You can’t make someone want to compete. The desire to beat everyone in everything comes from within, and Lonzo has it. LaVar just made sure the world was ready to give Lonzo everything he could take.

When your opponents are giving you their very best in every game because they want to destroy your soul, then you’re really testing your mettle. You have two choices: elevate your game in the face of such adversity — or give up.

That’s how you forge a champion.

Again, LaVar Ball knows that. It’s why he does what he does.

LaVar doesn’t want Lonzo simply to be an NBA player, or an All-Star, or even a Hall of Famer. He wants him to be better than Kobe, better than Magic, and yes, better than MJ.

That journey starts by dominating than the man in front of you today, no matter how good he might be. And it continues tomorrow, when you must be better than the man in front of you on that day. On and on, until you look around and find yourself atop the heap.

So let them put a target on Lonzo’s back. He has his sights set on much bigger game.