Long Island Nets Acquire R.J. Hunter

The Brooklyn Nets‘ D-League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, announced Friday afternoon that they acquired R.J. Hunter. Hunter was waived by the Chicago Bulls on December 29.

After appearing in just three games for the Chicago Bulls in the 2016-17 season, R.J. Hunter was claimed off waivers by the Long Island Nets on Friday.

Want your voice heard? Join the Nothin’ But Nets team!

DON’T MISS OUT! Be the first to get Nets content by following us on Twitter and liking us on Facebook.

The Boston Celtics selected Hunter 28th overall in the 2015 NBA draft, after he spent three seasons at Georgia State. In his rookie year, he appeared in 36 games for the Celtics, averaging 2.7 points, one rebound, and 0.4 assists per game. Throughout his rookie campaign, he was assigned to Boston’s D-League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws. The Celtics waived Hunter on October 24.

Three days later, the 23-year-old shooting guard signed with the Bulls. Hunter never got another major opportunity in the NBA, as he received multiple assignments to the Windy City Bulls during his time with Chicago and received just three minutes of action per game in his three games with the home club.

Hunter has played a total of 13 games in the D-League for the Maine Red Claws and Windy City Bulls, averaging 15.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals in 32.2 minutes per game.

Earlier today, the Long Island Nets lost to the Maine Red Claws, 123-104. They take on the Erie BayHawks tomorrow night, which will likely be Hunter’s debut in an LI Nets uniform.

—

Like this content? Follow the writer to get her latest updates.

Get ahead of the game by adding the FanSided app and selecting Nothin’ But Nets and be alerted the second our articles are posted. Visit the app store or link here.

This article originally appeared on