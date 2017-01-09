London’s Calling: The Denver Nuggets Travel Across the Pond

This Thursday the Denver Nuggets will take to the court in the unfamiliar setting of London, England to face the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Global Games.

Both teams will play in their first ever competitive regular-season game outside the United States when they travel to the O2 Arena, in London on Thursday evening.

Ahead of the Nuggets journey to the other side of the pond, here’s a quick insight into the UK’s appetite for the sport, and what to expect on the night:

Atmosphere

Overtaking Madison Square Garden in 2008 for the title of the world’s busiest music arena, London’s O2 Arena can seat around 20,000 fans, offering as one of the most impressive spectacles in the world. On Thursday, the Nuggets will be stepping out into a completely different and disparate atmosphere to what they are accustomed to at the Pepsi Center.

The fixture for most is arguably a rarity for Britons and European’s who may not be fortunate enough to make that expensive journey stateside. And with that in mind, fans flock to the arena each season as a celebration of the sport, similarly to an NBA All-Star game.

When basketball arrives, the O2 Arena emulates the scene of a typical, generic North American arena fit for NBA basketball. But on the night, the atmosphere served up will be different; the Global Games offers a one-off celebration like exhibition game with a special ambiance. Expect to see all 30 teams’ jerseys on display.

Growing fanbase

Despite the UK’s love for basketball not being on the level of countries such as Spain and the Eastern European nations, the football (alright, soccer) obsessed nation is in fact, a growing market believe it or not.

Lack of exposure, coverage and professional athletes, the UK has struggled to grow a strong respectable NBA fanbase over the years. Mainly due to the sheer popularity in other sports such as football, Cricket and Rugby. And with arguably one of the most influential sporting leagues in the world in the Premier League, sports such as basketball has continued to lag behind.

These factors aside, the sport is slowly but surely developing. The key is undisputed, coverage; the British Basketball League has only recently gained national broadcasting from the BBC. Contrary to beliefs, Great Britain does have a passion for the sport, and there is an abundance of hardcore fans who stay up until the early hours of the morning just to catch their favorite team on TV.

The rule is essentially this: if it’s broadcasted, then fans will watch it. But more often than not, the UK has had a severe lack of NBA coverage. Luckily for us British, this season, BT Sport has taken the mantle in regards to NBA broadcasting in the UK, and the sport is beginning to flourish over here again with access to the amazing game we all love.

On Thursday night, the passion for this league outside of North America will be evident once again.

London is built for NBA basketball

As the NFL has witnessed and benefited, London is an incredible sporting city with enormous potential. The O2 Arena, a venue which would never look out of the place in the NBA, has served the league as a home away from home for nearly a decade now, and since 2011, the arena has seen consistent regular season games.

It could be conceived that other European cities such as Madrid, Moscow and Paris to name a few, could be more deserving of such a fixture. This, due to their arguably richer and more profound passion for the sport of basketball. However, as mentioned, Great Britain is a growing market and it cannot be argued that London as a city stands as an incredible hub and center for the European fanbase to connect.

Snapping the streak in London

For the Nuggets, the trip to London presents as a chance for the players to re-connect with one another during a tough five-game losing streak.

What better way to get over a difficult stretch than visit Buckingham Palace, ride a London bus and enjoy the views from the London Eye.

The Denver Nuggets desperately need something to re-ignite their season before it is all too late. And maybe this trip to London can potentially provide that, hopefully snapping an all important losing streak as they take on the Pacers in front of a sell-out London crowd.

