Lillard may return when Trail Blazers host Lakers (Jan 05, 2017)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Luke Walton would like to bottle up what Julius Randle had in him in Tuesday’s 116-102 victory over Memphis and bring it with him to Moda Center Thursday night when the Los Angeles Lakers face the Portland Trail Blazers.

The 6-9, 250-pound Randle came through with the third triple-double of his career — and his second this season — against the Grizzlies, collecting 19 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists.

“The thing I liked most was he was alert the whole game,” Walton, the Lakers’ first-year head coach, told the media.

“I just took what the defense gave me,” said Randle, 22, who is averaging 13.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists this season. “I was trying not to force anything, (to) get my guys going and make the right reads. I had a lot of energy.”

In his last eight games, Randle is averaging 17.4 points, 8.1 boards and 5.8 assists while shooting .541 from the field.

The Lakers (13-25) ended a three-game losing streak with only their third win in the last 18 games.

Nick Young, who scored 20 points on 6-or-11 shooting from 3-point range, has made 42 shots from beyond the arc in the last nine games. D’Angelo Russell chipped in 18 points, six assists and four rebounds. And center Timofey Mozgov played a season-high 38 minutes, contributing 14 points and five rebounds before fouling out late in the game.

The Lakers made a season-high 17 3’s and had 34 assists against the team with the NBA’s best defensive rating and opponents’ field-goal percentage.

“That’s the most complete game we’ve put together in a long time,” Walton said. “And against a really good defense team, which hopefully reinforces the idea that when we play to make plays for each other, we’re tough to guard.”

The Trail Blazers are tough to guard when CJ McCollum is on a roll like his current one.

With backcourt mate Damian Lillard missing his fifth straight game with a sprained left ankle, McCollum bombed in 35 points in a 125-117 loss at Golden State Wednesday night.

After scoring 43 points in a 95-89 win at Minnesota on Monday, McCollum was bidding to become the first Portland player with back-to-back 40-point performances since Clyde Drexler in 1989.

Offense has not been the problem with Portland. The Blazers (15-22) are only 3-12 since Dec. 7, primarily because of lackluster defense that has them last in the league in defensive efficiency rating and in the bottom six in every major defensive statistical category.

“It’s about guarding your guy one-on-one, taking the challenge,” McCollum said. “We understand what we have. Now it’s about effort, our intensity and following the game plan each night out.”

Lillard may be able to play Thursday against the Lakers. He was able to go through parts of Portland’s Tuesday practice, and also went through a workout prior to Wednesday’s game at Oracle Arena. The Blazers’ All-Star point guard said he doesn’t want to return until he’s at least close to 100 percent.