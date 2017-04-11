LeBron to miss regular-season finale, resting strained calf

CLEVELAND (AP) LeBron James will sit out Cleveland’s regular-season finale, resting a strained right calf in preparation for the playoffs.

James did not play in Monday’s loss at Miami and general manager David Griffin confirmed Tuesday the three-time NBA champion will also miss Wednesday’s game against Toronto.

The 32-year-old James has not played in the last regular-season game since 2007. He logged 47 minutes in Sunday’s overtime loss at Atlanta. James is attempting to reach the Finals for the seventh straight time.

The Cavaliers have prioritized health and rest over getting the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. The defending champions also sat All-Star guard Kyrie Irving against the Heat. He’s been bothered by soreness in his surgically repaired left knee.

Cleveland is also without center Tristan Thompson, who has a sprained right thumb.

