LeBron playing, Irving and Love out as Cavs face Bulls

CLEVELAND (AP) LeBron James is the only one of Cleveland’s three big stars playing Wednesday night against Chicago.

James, who has been battling a cold and flu bug that has been working its way through Cleveland’s locker room, was questionable until 20 minutes before tip-off when the team announced he will start. James skipped the team’s morning shootaround to get extra rest.

While James is going, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love will not.

Irving will miss his third straight game with a hamstring issue, and Love is still recovering from a nasty case of food poisoning. Lue said Love lost 10 pounds while he was sick, but he played Monday against New Orleans and scored 12 points with 11 rebounds in 24 minutes.

According to the Cavs, Love got sick after eating some sea bass on the team plane.

Lue said the team is doing all it can to battle through the sickness.

”It’s part of the season, part of the year, it happens on all teams and when it’s going around you just try to be as cautious as possible,” Lue said. ”When guys are sick, you keep them away and try to keep them at home as long as possible. It’s something that’s going around. Channing (Frye) is really sick. Kevin’s sick. Now LeBron’s sick. Hopefully it doesn’t continue to spread.”

Frye is starting for Love and Jordan McRae will make his third start in Irving’s spot.

The Cavs have won 13 straight games with James in the lineup. After facing Chicago, the defending NBA champions will leave for a six-game road trip, which will conclude with a Jan. 16 matchup at Golden State.

Chicago’s Dwyane Wade is also playing after missing Monday’s game against Charlotte with a swollen left knee.