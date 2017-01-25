LeBron James Wants Help: That Ain’t Right

This is nothing knew. LeBron James looking at the team he is on and believing that he needs more talent around him to win a championship. We have been to Cleveland, Miami and back again. There have been salary demands, trade requests and everything else that goes on behind the scenes that we are not as privy too.

James believes the Cavs need a back-up point guard, a playmaker. After they acquire Jarrett Jack or whoever, James will believe they need bettor vendors. Hot dog man has to come correct.

This feels like a chasing ghosts conversation, anxiety attack part 2017. LeBron knows that father time is undefeated and he is now 33 years old. As good of shape as he keeps himself in, yoga, pilates and all, there has to be some point in time coming where his skills will start to gradually diminish. James is right too, the time is now, if he is going to catch Michael Jordan and his six titles.

Reality check time. Whether the Cavs add on to their roster further or not, they have enough to win it. James and company have a psychological edge on Golden State. We saw that on Christmas day when they somehow came back from 14-points down in the fourth quarter to win a game ,when LeBron did very little in that fourth. That win marked four in a row over Golden State.

James needs to believe his team is good enough to do it again, no looking around the league at what everyone else has. Keep the focus on his own locker room. Once J.R. Smith comes back and Kyle Korver gets more comfortable, every ingredient necessary to win it will be there. LeBron needs to believe it and play at his normal level, best-player-in-the-game-by-far-self. Positive energy, plus the talent Cleveland has will carry the Cavs to a back-to-back and the king’s fourth championship ring.

