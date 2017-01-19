LeBron James throws down reverse double-pump dunk (Video)

LeBron James added to his career highlights with a massive two-handed reverse jam against the Phoenix Suns Thursday night.

LeBron James’ NBA career is made up of spectacular highlights and personal accomplishments.

The Cleveland Cavaliers superstar added a massive two-handed reverse dunk to his collection of amazing dunks Thursday night against the Phoenix Suns.

Starting just inside the three-point line closest to the Cavs’ bench. James fakes one way, before exploding the opposite direction. With one stride, James had blown past Suns’ forward P.J. Tucker with ease.

With no player anywhere close to the basket, LeBron abused the rim with the power of his dunk. James elected to throw down a reverse two-handed slam. One can only assume that they did not want to end up on the latest LeBron poster.

But what makes LeBron’s latest dunk even more entertaining is the call by the play-by-play announcer Fred McLeod and the reaction of Tucker.

“Total disdain for anybody’s feelings,” McLeod exclaimed as LeBron dunked. McLeod was right, LeBron certainly did not care about the feelings of P.J. Tucker.

Before James had even completed his dunk, Tucker had began walking towards the Cavs’ bench. Tucker started walking towards the tunnel. He clearly did not want to be seen. It looked like Tucker was hoping a timeout would be called so he could be taken out of the game.

Tucker was embarrassed and had no place to go and no place to hide. The dunk brought the Cavs bench out of their seats.

The Cavaliers cruised to victory, 118-103. James finished with 21 points, 15 assists and nine rebounds. Cleveland improved to 30-11 at the season’s halfway point, while Phoenix fell to just 13-29 on the season.

