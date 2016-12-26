LeBron James: “The kid (Kyrie Irving) is special.”

After an incredible comeback victory over the Golden State Warriors, LeBron James praised his fellow teammate and All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving.

In a video by the NBA after the Christmas Day matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron James was walking down a hallway and said this on Kyrie Irving:

“That kid is special, never in doubt. I was never in doubt. That’s what he do. That’s what he do.”

After another incredible Kyrie Irving three with 3.4 seconds remaining to put the Cavaliers up one, LeBron James, as usual, shows praise where praise in due. In the last two games between these teams, Kyrie Irving has hit back-to-back game winning shots to seal the victory.

After LeBron James cooled down at home (or what seemed like him), he continued to praise Kyrie Irving.

So far this season, Irving has been having a career-year. He is averaging the most per points per of his career (23.9). Couple that with his best true shooting percentage (58.2%) and player impact estimate (14.1), and it is clear that the evolution of Uncle Drew is in full swing.

This is the year of the point guard, and Irving got the memo!

