Watch LeBron James toy with Serge Ibaka before drilling a 3 right in his face

LeBron James is absolutely scorching the nets from downtown this postseason, and he knows it.

How else do you explain his decision to troll Serge Ibaka and the Raptors by spinning the ball in the palm of his hand — twice! — before shaking the Toronto big man and firing up a 3-pointer right in his face?

LeBron so disrespectful 😂 pic.twitter.com/3GWsnY6RTy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 4, 2017

After that made 3, LeBron is now shooting over 48 percent from behind the arc this postseason (on 29 attempts). He knocked down another 3 in the third quarter to tie Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for second on the NBA’s all-time playoff scoring list, and he became just the fourth player in history to make 300 postseason 3s in his career:

LeBron James becomes the 4th player in #NBAPlayoffs history with 300 3PM! ☔ pic.twitter.com/m6TSMz06pd — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 3, 2017

At this rate, the Cavaliers will win their series against the Raptors in three games.

Yes, I know what I said. Three. Games.