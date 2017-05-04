Watch LeBron James toy with Serge Ibaka before drilling a 3 right in his face

Andrew Lynch

LeBron James is absolutely scorching the nets from downtown this postseason, and he knows it.

How else do you explain his decision to troll Serge Ibaka and the Raptors by spinning the ball in the palm of his hand — twice! — before shaking the Toronto big man and firing up a 3-pointer right in his face?

After that made 3, LeBron is now shooting over 48 percent from behind the arc this postseason (on 29 attempts). He knocked down another 3 in the third quarter to tie Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for second on the NBA’s all-time playoff scoring list, and he became just the fourth player in history to make 300 postseason 3s in his career:

At this rate, the Cavaliers will win their series against the Raptors in three games.

Yes, I know what I said. Three. Games.

January 16, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 126-91. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

6

gallery: 5 reasons the Cleveland Cavaliers won't win the NBA title

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports | Kyle Terada