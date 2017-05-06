LeBron James says ‘I have nothing left to prove’

After the Cleveland Cavaliers' Game 3 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night, LeBron James said that he nothing left to prove in the NBA.

“Seriously, what else would I have [to do]?” James said. “I've won championships, I won my first one and I've won for my teammates, I came home and won. There isn't anything I have left to prove.”

James scored 35 points in the win and is now averaging 34.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 7.3 assists in the postseason.

James has three NBA championships on his resume and has won four MVP awards. Michael Jordan still holds the upper hand in his career with six championships.

[h/t Cleveland.com]

This article originally appeared on