LeBron James dismisses comparison to Michael Jordan, says styles are completely different

It’s the never-ending conversation — who is the best basketball player of all-time? LeBron? Jordan? Somebody else?

While we might never come to a consensus conclusion regarding this issue, we can certainly agree that James and Jordan are two completely different breeds of superstars — and on Thursday, during shoot-around before the Cavaliers’ game vs. the Boston Celtics, LeBron made this very clear when asked if he has studied film on Jordan, the latter part of his career, and how he was able to prolong his dominance for so long:

“No I haven’t … He was much more of a scorer. At that point he did a lot of post work (later into his thirties). Our games are just different. His body is different, my body is different than his. You recognize the dominance that someone had at that age, but there’s no similarities in our game, at all.”

And on the observation that he and Jordan’s fadeaway jump shots are similar:

“Nah it’s different … He has much more lift in his fadeaway than mine, and he was able to (use it as a) go-to move. Our games are completely different.”

Well, there you have it. LeBron James may or may not be ‘better’ than Michael Jordan was, but, he wants to make it very clear that regardless of what side you’re on — he did things his own way.