Who’s the greatest player of all time, Michael Jordan or LeBron James?

It may not be much of a debate in the eyes of most NBA fans — at least those old enough to have watched Jordan’s career — but at the rate James is going, the debate will become much more serious, and maybe very soon.

The debate got pretty serious Wednesday on “Speak For Yourself”, as FS1’s Chris Broussard and the guys discussed how LeBron has aged compared to MJ — considering that today’s NBA isn’t as rough, and that Jordan gave up a year-and-a-half of his prime to play baseball, returned and then retired again at 35, only to come back once again.

“LeBron’s going to win the longevity argument,” Broussard said. “I think he’s got probably five years left as a top-10 player, OK? And so anybody that’s going to wanna argue LeBron is better than Jordan, that’s going to be your argument. He did it for a much longer (time). He’s already played almost as many games as Jordan did in his entire career, and 20 more playoff games.”

Can LeBron hold up? James will turn 32 this month and is averaging 37.3 minutes per game and shows no sign of slowing, scoring 29 points in Wednesday night’s win over Milwaukee. He could catch Jordan by winning his fifth MVP, and most observers are predicting another Cleveland Cavaliers-Golden State Warriors duel in the NBA Finals.

If LeBron can beat Kevin Durant and the “super team” for his fourth NBA title — watch out, MJ.

“He’s going to destroy Michael in all the records,” Colin Cowherd said. “He’ll blow him away.”

Colin thinks the biggest advantage LeBron has is he didn’t give three years of his career to college basketball the way Jordan did. Watch his take in the video below.