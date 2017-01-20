LeBron James, Kevin Durant were left off a stunning number of players’ All-Star ballots

NBA players apparently aren’t much better than fans when it comes to voting for All-Star Game starters. The league changed the criteria for selecting the All-Star starters this year, allowing players and media members to each count for 25 percent while the fans’ vote accounted for 50 percent.

But it looks like some of the players weren’t entirely objective when they made their selections.

How else can you explain 128 players not voting for LeBron James while 154 left Kevin Durant off their ballot?

There were 128 players who didn't vote for LeBron James on their All-Star ballot. Also, 154 players left Kevin Durant off their ballot. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) January 20, 2017

Maybe some players were too busy voting for themselves instead of picking the best players at each position.

My favorite part of the NBA All-Star voting: the players that voted for themselves … err… players that got one player vote! pic.twitter.com/euBCdae9Hj — Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) January 20, 2017

Despite the slights, James and Durant each finished first in the player, media and fan voting.