LeBron James, Kevin Durant were left off a stunning number of players’ All-Star ballots

Nunzio Ingrassia

NBA players apparently aren’t much better than fans when it comes to voting for All-Star Game starters. The league changed the criteria for selecting the All-Star starters this year, allowing players and media members to each count for 25 percent while the fans’ vote accounted for 50 percent.

But it looks like some of the players weren’t entirely objective when they made their selections.

How else can you explain 128 players not voting for LeBron James while 154 left Kevin Durant off their ballot?

Maybe some players were too busy voting for themselves instead of picking the best players at each position.

Despite the slights, James and Durant each finished first in the player, media and fan voting.

9746435-russell-westbrook-matt-boland-nba-oklahoma-city-thunder-portland-trail-blazers-1-1

17

gallery: Filling out the NBA All-Star teams with the best reserves from each conference