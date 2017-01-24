LeBron James frustrated with team’s roster

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James says that he hopes the team makes moves for the stretch run of the NBA season as he feels the roster is not good enough on the personnel end to compete for another championship.

The NBA's trade deadline is Feb. 23.

“I just hope that we're not satisfied as an organization,” James said. “I just hope we're not satisfied.”

“We're not better than last year,” he said. “From a personnel standpoint.”

Cleveland has lost five of its last seven games, including Tuesday night's game against the New Orleans Pelicans, who played without All-Star forward Anthony Davis.

Cleveland plays their next three games at home before hitting the road again against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.

“It's like when you don't have bodies. It's tough,” James said. “The f—ing grind of the regular season. We're a top-heavy team. We have a top-heavy team. We top-heavy as s—. It's me, [Kyrie Irving], [Kevin Love]. It's top-heavy.”

“We need a f—ing playmaker,” James said. “I'm not saying you can just go find one, like you can go outside and see trees. I didn't say that.”

Despite tbe struggles, Cleveland still leads the Eastern Conference by 2.5 games over the Toronto Raptors.

– Scooby Axson

