LeBron James (Finally) Fires Back At Charles Barkley

LeBron James has been in the news a whole lot recently and this time he is firing back at Charles Barkley for the comments he made about him on Inside The NBA last Thursday

Since the Cleveland Cavaliers recent struggles, LeBron James has been making constant headlines. On January 6, before the Cavs closed out the deal for Kyle Korver, James insisted that they needed more.

LeBron wants a playmaker, a backup point guard who can come in and get guys involved.

A few days ago, headlines came out about LeBron James being upset at Dan Gilbert and the Cavaliers front office for not doing enough to make the Cavaliers better. James wants the front office to go out and get better players. James knows what they have over in Golden State and that’s going to be hard to compete with.

The problem is that the Cavaliers have the highest payroll in the league and has spent more money than any other NBA team since 2014.

They have overpaid a couple of guys but those are the guys that LBJ wanted. How much more can they do?

All this news about LeBron James seemed to annoy Charles Barkley. Last Thursday on Inside The NBA, Barkley had some things to say about LeBron:

Last night in a post game interview, LeBron James went off on Charles Barkley.

Barkley has been known as a hater and as someone who doesn’t hold his tongue. He even said he hates everything about the NBA right now. LeBron fired back at Chuck and was brutally honest last night.

[via ESPN] “He’s a hater,” James told ESPN of Barkley following the Cleveland Cavaliers ‘ 104-97 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. “What makes what he says credible? Because he’s on TV?” “I’m not going to let him disrespect my legacy like that,” James told ESPN. “I’m not the one who threw somebody through a window. I never spit on a kid. I never had unpaid debt in Las Vegas. I never said, ‘I’m not a role model.’ I never showed up to All-Star Weekend on Sunday because I was in Vegas all weekend partying. “All I’ve done for my entire career is represent the NBA the right way. Fourteen years, never got in trouble. Respected the game. Print that.”

Former NBA player Charles Oakley chimed in on the situation

I love everything LeBron James said about the hater he need to stop drinking at work. TNT can I stop by and get a drink — Charles Oakley (@CharlesOakley34) January 31, 2017

As you can see, LeBron James didn’t hold back. It looks like he took a page out of Charles Barkley’s book. Things are heating up and the fans of the NBA are anxiously waiting to see what Barkley will have to say Thursday night on Inside The NBA.

This article originally appeared on