LeBron James likens ‘goofy’ All-Star votes from players to votes for Donald Trump

The brand-new player vote for the NBA All-Star Game was really wacky. Many players (like Rajon Rondo) voted for themselves, while some voted for their objectively undeserving teammates, friends or even siblings to make it.

It’s been a highly contentious subject, and now LeBron James has said something about it.

James—a vocal supporter of Hillary Clinton leading up to the 2016 Presidential Election—reasoned that we shouldn’t be surprised at these “goofy” votes because of who the American people elected.

LeBron James on the questionable player voting for the All-Star game: "There's always goofy votes. Donald Trump is our president" — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 27, 2017

We’ll keep you posted on whether or not Trump decides to clap back on this no-championship-having small forward.

– Kenny Ducey

This article originally appeared on