LeBron James likens ‘goofy’ All-Star votes from players to votes for Donald Trump

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 23: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers argues a call during the first half of a game agasint the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center on January 23, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The brand-new player vote for the NBA All-Star Game was really wacky. Many players (like Rajon Rondo) voted for themselves, while some voted for their objectively undeserving teammates, friends or even siblings to make it.

It’s been a highly contentious subject, and now LeBron James has said something about it.

James—a vocal supporter of Hillary Clinton leading up to the 2016 Presidential Election—reasoned that we shouldn’t be surprised at these “goofy” votes because of who the American people elected.

We’ll keep you posted on whether or not Trump decides to clap back on this no-championship-having small forward.

– Kenny Ducey

