LeBron James sets the record straight on whether he was trolling Lonzo Ball

LeBron James may have beef with LaVar Ball, but apparently he’s got no problem with Lonzo.

James, who recently called out the father of the Ball boys over comments about his sons LeBron Jr. and Bryce, was presumed to be taking a shot at Lonzo by copying his awkward shooting form before a game in Chicago.

Lonzo Ball said he had no problem with it, calling LeBron his favorite player. “I mean, he’s shooting like me. I’m not shooting like him, he’s shooting like me, so I smile,” Ball said Thursday on “The Jump”, comments that were posted to Instagram by Bleacher Report.

Lonzo isn't sweating LeBron's jokes. A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on Apr 7, 2017 at 10:40am PDT

However, LeBron commented on the post and denied trolling Lonzo: “That (is) a false report. I was messing around with our assistant coach before the game. I’ve been doing that shot since I was 15 years of age. Get your facts straight! Anyways Lonzo can ball!!”

Nice move by LeBron. Lonzo’s already feeling enough heat for the stuff his dad says.