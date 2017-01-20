LeBron James continues to state case that Gregg Popovich is the best coach ever

LeBron James has always been effusive with his praise of Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, and on Thursday night he reiterated that ahead of the Cavaliers’ weekend matchup against the Spurs.

“I think he’s the greatest coach of all time,” James said after his impressive performance on Thursday night against the Suns.

“You have to be sharp, mentally and physically, when you go against his ballclub. If you were an NFL player, it’s probably the same as going against a [Bill] Belichick team,” James continued. “What they’re going to do, they’re going to do and you have to try to figure it out.”

This isn’t the first time James has dubbed Popovich the greatest NBA coach ever. In an interview with USA TODAY Sports back in August, James said he was considering playing in the 2020 Olympics, during which Popovich will coach Team USA, because “it would be pretty amazing to be able to actually play for the greatest NBA coach of all time.”

He’s not wrong, by the way. Popovich for my mark is the greatest NBA coach ever, narrowly edging out Phil Jackson and Red Auerbach. He has over 1,100 wins, five titles, and has kept the Spurs relevant for the better part of two decades.