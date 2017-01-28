LeBron James Compares “Goofy Voting” in ASG To Donald Trump’s Election

LeBron James recently commented on the fan voting for the All-Star game, and while calling it goofy, he also compared it to Donald Trump’s shocking victory.

LeBron James and his Cleveland Cavaliers have been struggling as of late losing six of their last nine. The new United States President Donald Trump seems to be doing the opposite as he is prepared to take on the next four years with one of the most illustrious positions known to man.

As I read this tweet, I knew I had to write something on it.

LeBron James on the questionable player voting for the All-Star game: "There's always goofy votes. Donald Trump is our president" — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 27, 2017

LeBron James has always been one of the most outspoken players in the NBA, and his superstar talent definitely helps his off the court presence. James has recently spoken out about an array of different topics ranging from the Cavaliers team needs to the Cavaliers payroll.

This superstar has much more power on the Cavaliers than most superstars have on their respective team, and this was certainly an alluring comparison. Many find the All-Star game voting to be very flawed.

Players like Zaza Pachulia (the most notorious victor in fan voting) excelled since their fan bases were ginormous. Other players like Hassan Whiteside ranked lower than expected. Either way, LeBron is right. The voting is goofy, but comparing it to the shocking Donald Trump just caught my attention.

James has always been one to tell people his opinion, and this is just another instance of him being a funny and open player. If you agree with the election results or not, you should be able to get a good laugh from this comparison.

