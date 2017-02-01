LeBron proves the NBA coddles talent, while the NFL hardens

NBA players have thin skin.

It’s a fact.

If you dispute that, consider Odell Beckham Jr.

After the New York Giants finished their regular season against Washington, Beckham and several teammates took a private jet to Florida for New Year’s Day. They snapped a few pictures. They relaxed. Then they went back to work.

An endless stream of questions waited for Beckham. As New York prepared for the playoffs, Beckham was left defending his decision to go to the beach on his day off. When the Giants fell to the Green Bay Packers, Beckham was forced to apologize and faced another wave of criticism.

That is the life of an NFL player. There’s no room for error. No room for weakness. No room for anything but football.



In the NBA, players are forgiven. No, that would mean NBA players were found to be at fault in the first place. NBA players are beyond reproach.

LeBron James goes on vacation with his opponents, shares a banana boat, and the world thinks he’s fun.

A Moment in Time… #Brotherhood A photo posted by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on Feb 13, 2016 at 2:14pm PST

Beckham is a selfish distraction. LeBron is fun. Got it.

Basketball talent rises quickly. Even before you’re in high school agents, sponsors, and shoe companies are scouting you. You’re grooved smoothly into the arms of a John Calipari or a Mike Krzyzewski. You’re told you only need to go to college for a year – if that.

Then you move to the NBA. You sign a no-cut deal. The better players get shoe money before they even play their first game. The best players dictate how a team is assembled and run.

Can you imagine even the best NFL player demanding personnel changes out of a GM? Or how about getting his winning coach fired midway through the season?

It’s standard operating procedure in the NBA. In fact, that type of culture won a championship last year.

The NFL hardens. The NBA coddles.