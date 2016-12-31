LeBron James says 2016 was the best year ever
Dan Carson
A lot of us over the past few months have put our energies toward besmirching 2016’s name.
And it’s been mostly deserved, what with all the celebrities passing, the political turmoil and a summer of unhinged violence.
But there have been bright spots over the past 12 months, and for LeBron James, 2016 is a year he wouldn’t trade for any other.
The Cavaliers star took to Instagram on New Year’s Eve and shared a meme explaining his alternative look on a year that has been given a “good riddance.”
Must be nice, LeBron.
