LeBron James says 2016 was the best year ever

A lot of us over the past few months have put our energies toward besmirching 2016’s name.

And it’s been mostly deserved, what with all the celebrities passing, the political turmoil and a summer of unhinged violence.

But there have been bright spots over the past 12 months, and for LeBron James, 2016 is a year he wouldn’t trade for any other.

The Cavaliers star took to Instagram on New Year’s Eve and shared a meme explaining his alternative look on a year that has been given a “good riddance.”

I've been hearing a lot of people talking about how bad 2016 was, meanwhile I've been like this the whole time! From start to finish. Hahahaha!! 😊😊😊😊😊 #TheKidFromAkron👑 #StriveForGreatness🚀 #ThankYou2016 A photo posted by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Dec 31, 2016 at 10:05am PST

Must be nice, LeBron.

Dan is on Twitter. There’s still seven hours left in 2016, and if there’s anything he’s learned this year, it’s not to count his chickens just yet.