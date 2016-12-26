LeBron debuts his 14th signature sneaker from Nike in Christmas Day win over Warriors

LeBron James debuted his latest signature sneaker from Nike in the Cavaliers’ 109-108 win over the Warriors on Christmas Day, and the LeBron 14 is an interesting model that takes its inspiration from his past creations, as well as from others in the brand’s current lineup of performance basketball sneakers.

The upper is very reminiscent of Kevin Durant’s KD9, in that it appears to be slipper-like in its design. The sole, meanwhile, appears to be very similar to the last couple of LeBron’s signature models, with a hex-zoom cushioning system that’s excellent for overall performance.

You better watch out, you better not cry, You better not pout, I'm telling you why: @kingjames brought his #LeBron14 👟 to town! #NBAXmas 🎁 pic.twitter.com/ZYN9O1peel — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) December 25, 2016

These look to be more in line with the LeBron lows that we’ve seen in recent years. We should see a release date shortly after the new year, at a price point of $175.