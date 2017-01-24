Late Rally Falls Short as Utah Jazz Lose in Mile-High City

Despite looking sluggish for most of the night, the Utah Jazz battled back late against the Denver Nuggets, but their comeback bid came up just short.

While the Denver Nuggets aren’t exactly the creme de la creme of the Western Conference, they provided a stiff test for a tired Utah Jazz team on Tuesday night. In what was Utah’s fourth game in five nights, fatigue played a huge factor for Coach Quin Snyder’s squad. And while they showed a lot of fight in the fourth quarter, their comeback bid ultimately came up short.

In the end, the Jazz dropped their second straight game, losing 103-93 at the Pepsi Center.

Rudy Gobert and Nikola Jokic are two of the best young centers in the entire league and both have been extremely hot as of late. However, Jokic got the best of Gobert in Tuesday’s match-up. The talented 21-year-old from Serbia finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Gobert struggled with foul trouble throughout the night, but came alive in the fourth quarter.

The Stifle Tower finished with 11 points and nine rebounds in the game. Meanwhile, Gordon Hayward struggled with his shot once again. He ended the night shooting 2-of-10 from the field, finishing with nine points. George Hill also couldn’t find his shot, shooting 6-of-18.

Two positives from the loss were the play of Derrick Favors and Alec Burks.

Favors finished with 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting. He was particularly hot in the third quarter, hitting 7-of-7 in the period. Jazz fans also have to be encouraged by the play of Burks. He’s still working his way back to form, but finished in double figures once again, scoring 13 points off the bench.

The Jazz now get a day of rest, and will be back in action on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Lakers. The game will be on TNT, and we will also find out before the game if the Jazz will have anyone headed to New Orleans for the NBA All-Star Game.

It’s worth noting that Nuggets Head Coach Mike Malone voted for Gobert to make the All-Star team. Either Gobert or Hayward figure to get a spot on the roster; maybe even both of them.

With the loss tonight, Utah is now 29-18 on the season. Denver, who is in the playoff hunt, moved to 19-25.

