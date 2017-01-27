Larry Sanders: A Low Risk, High Reward Option for the Boston Celtics

Larry Sanders could be the solution to a lot of Boston’s problems in the front court this season

On Thursday, the Boston Celtics reportedly worked out former Milwaukee Bucks center Larry Sanders. Sanders was connected to the Celtics in the summer, but a deal did not materialize. Now that Boston has brought him back for another workout, it is very likely that Sanders is a Celtic before the end of the season.

I think that the Celtics would be very smart to take on a talented big man like Sanders. Their main issue all year has been centered around the front court, and Sanders’ abilities would sure up a lot of issues.

Sanders’ last healthy season was back in 2012-13. That year, he averaged 9.8 point, 9.5 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks. The Celtics main issues this season have been rebounding and defense. Sanders’ high rebounding numbers in only 27 minutes per game would certainly help Boston’s problems in that area.

On defense, Sanders’ shot blocking and athleticism will help the team instantly. Opposing offenses have had success against the Celtics this year due to their lack of defense presence up front. Horford is a great one-on-one defender, but he doesn’t lock down the paint like Sanders can. Sanders always plays defense with his hands up and active. This helps him block shots and control the possession for his team.

The main reason why Sanders missed the last two years was depression, and losing his love for the game. This caused a lot of teams to write the center off. In this case, Boston would be able to sign Sanders for cheap. Danny Ainge should jump at the opportunity to get a potential defensive anchor for pennies on the dollar.

A move like signing Sanders would be similar to the addition of Evan Turner. The Celtics took on Turner, who’s career was practically over, for a minimum contract. Turner then resurrected his career in Boston, becoming a key piece to the Celtics’ back to back playoff runs. Sanders would most likely sign a deal similar to Turner, which would give the Celtics the same low risk, high reward situation that has worked for them in the past.

Maybe his workout didn’t go so well, and the Celtics just confirmed their prior beliefs that he isn’t worth a roster spot. But I hope to see Danny Ainge pull the trigger on Sanders. If he pans out, you can look at his signing as a key ingredient to a championship Celtics squad. Cheap talent is hard to find these days, and the Celtics have some right under their nose.

