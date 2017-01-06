Langston Galloway: Reliving The Westchester Knicks First Call-Up

On this day in New York Knicks history, Langston Galloway became the first player to be called up from the NBA D-League affiliate in Westchester.

Two seasons ago, the Westchester Knicks entered the NBA D-League as the 18th team. The Knicks started off the season on an average note. They went 5-5 in their first 10 games and had a three-game winning streak during that stretch.

While Westchester lost their first game of the 2014-15 season, Langston Galloway powered the Knicks that night. Galloway was aggressive throughout the game on both ends of the floor.

He finished with 21 points, six steals, four rebounds, and three assists.

Starting off the season with a 5-5 record doesn’t sound too bad, but Westchester only saw five more victories for the rest of the 2014-15 season. After winning their fifth game on Dec. 12, 2014, the Knicks suffered a 26-point loss the following night to the Bakersfield Jam.

It didn’t get any better in Westchester, as they lost six of their next seven games following their tough loss to Bakersfield.

While wins were hard to come by during their inaugural season, Galloway was one of the bright spots in Westchester. On Jan. 7, 2015, Galloway received a 10-day contract from the New York Knicks.

During his 19 games in the D-League, he averaged 16.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.6 steals, and 2.5 assists per game on 44.9 percent shooting from the field.

When Galloway made his debut with the New York Knicks, things weren’t going well in the Big Apple, either. Before the Knicks’ matchup against the Washington Wizards on Jan. 7, the team had lost 12 straight games, as well as 22 of their previous 23 outings.

In his first game with New York, the Saint Joseph’s product finished with seven points, three assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 17 minutes of action.

In his fifth game with the team, Galloway was thrust into the starting lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Knicks picked up their sixth win of the season that night and Galloway was second in scoring on the team behind Carmelo Anthony.

In the following three games, the 6’2″ guard displayed his consistency with his shooting. He shot 18-of-35 (51.4 percent) from the field. That was the kind of effort and production that he displayed in Westchester.

The Knicks were impressed by his play and signed him to a second 10-day contract. 10 days later, he signed a partially guaranteed, two-year deal.

For the remainder of the season, Galloway saw extended minutes. He played 32.4 minutes per game and had several outings during his rookie season where he shot the ball well.

His best outing was towards the end of his rookie season against the Atlanta Hawks. The Saint Joseph’s product totaled 26 points, six assists, and five rebounds on 10-of-12 shooting from the field and 6-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc.

For Galloway, the deal was a huge moment. He went undrafted in 2014 and started out the season in the NBA D-League. He used the D-League as a stepping stone to the NBA and proved that he could be a contributor on an NBA team.

While Galloway only spent a year and half with the New York Knicks, he will always be remembered in Westchester.

In the summer of 2016, the Baton Rouge, Louisiana native signed a two-year, $10,634,000 contract with the New Orleans Pelicans.

