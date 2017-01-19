Lakers We Want to See at All-Star Weekend

While none of the Lakers are primed for an All-Star game appearance, some players should get serious consideration to participate in the weekend’s action.

The votes are in and to the surprise of literally no one, no one from the Los Angeles Lakers will start in the 2017 All-Star game. Neither will Russell Westbrook, evidently.

This would mark the first time since 1996 that no Lakers will appear in the big game. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean we won’t see some Lakers come All-Star Weekend.

With all of the exciting events that fans can enjoy over the weekend, it would be genuinely surprising not see at least one member of the Purple and Gold represent Los Angeles in New Orleans.

Here are a few Lakers we’d like to see at All-Star Weekend.

Rising Stars Challenge: D’Angelo Russell and Brandon Ingram

Barring any major collapses or injuries, D’Angelo Russell and Brandon Ingram should represent the Lakers in the Rising Stars Challenge come All-Star Weekend.

For the past two years, the Rising Stars Challenge has been formatted as a “Team U.S.A vs The World” game, resulting in some snubs. However, it’s hard to imagine anyone beating out Russell or Ingram for their spots.

Russell is by far the best point guard of the two draft classes. Among players drafted in 2015, Russell is in the top 5 in assists (4.5), points (14.8) and 3-pointers made per game (2.0).He is also the only player in his draft class averaging at least 15 points and 4 assists per game.

In fact, Russell is one of two players in the league averaging at least 15 points and 4 assists per game while playing under 30 minutes. But let’s keep pretending like Devin Booker is the better of the two.

Ingram, on the other hand, has looked like a rookie all season. If fans thought Russell had a rough rookie season, they might not want to look at Ingram’s stats this year.

Ingram is leading his draft class in minutes played (27.9) but is only fifth in points per game (8.2). Is it safe to say this kid is a bust? No, unless you’re one of those people.

B.I. is starting to pick up steam in the month of January, averaging 11.1 points per game shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 42.3 percent from deep. Compare that to last month when he was shooting 20 percent from 3 and it’s hard not to get a little excited.

Russell and Jordan Clarkson represented the Lakers in the Rising Stars Challenge last year and they put on a show for the fans. Hopefully this year, Russell and Ingram get the chance to do the same.

Skills Challenge: Lou Williams

What’s All-Star Weekend in New Orleans without a little Sweet Lou? Lou Williams is once again showing why he won Sixth Man of the Year in 2015, leading the league in bench scoring with 17.8 points per game.

His stroke from behind the arc isn’t quite ready for the 3-point contest and he’s not the high flying act players like Aaron Gordon and Zach LaVine are. So where does he fit? The Skills Challenge of course.

Williams isn’t fantastic at anything–except drawing fouls–but he is perfectly adequate at just about everything. What better way to showcase that than participating in the Skills Challenge.

Last year, Jordan Clarkson took a crack at the Skills Challenge, but couldn’t get it done. Maybe the Purple and Gold just sent the wrong guy. There’s only one way to find out.

3-point Contest: Nick Young

Nick Young is slowly falling back to earth after starting the season guns-a-blazing. However, that shouldn’t stop him from getting consideration for one of the weekend’s premiere events.

Young is shooting the 3-ball at an extremely efficient rate (42 percent) this year, ranking fourth in the NBA in 3-point percentage among players attempting more six 3s a game. That puts him ahead of 2016 3-point contest participants Klay Thompson, James Harden, Devin Booker, and yes, Steph Curry.

Aside from the fact that he’s one of the best shooters in the NBA, it’s about time All-Star weekend had a little Swaggy P. Imagine the celebrations after Young drains the money ball. The postgame interviews. The bragging even when his team is 20-54.

The NBA finally has a chance to get Nick Young to All-Star Weekend, and if they care about the culture at all, they will do it.

Dunk Contest: Larry Nance Jr.

Sigh. NBA fans might have to go another year without Larry Legend in the dunk contest because injuries suck. But, news that came out of the Lakers’ locker room today gave fans hope that we might finally see Larry Nance Jr. in the dunk contest.

Larry Nance Jr. has been ruled out of Friday's game against Indiana, but is nearing his return to the court.https://t.co/mgFNYvGN2D — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 19, 2017

Would seeing him leap a billion feet in the air and take the crown from two-time dunk contest champion Zach LaVine be worth the risk of him re-aggravating his knee? Perhaps not.

But if there’s any chance we can see Nance in the dunk contest this year, you better believe we’re crossing our fingers hoping that the NBA has seen what this superhuman can do.

Exhibit A:

Exhibit B:

Larry doesn’t care that you have a family. You have a dad? Too bad, he’s your new dad.

Speaking of dads, Larry Nance Sr., Larry Nance Jr.’s father (if you couldn’t put that together), won the first ever dunk contest in 1984. Talk about good genes.

If Nance participated and won, he would be the first to do it since Kobe Bryant in the 1996-97 season. Other notable Lakers to have participated include Michael Cooper and Shannon Brown.

Here’s to hoping that knee is okay.

