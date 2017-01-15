Lakers vs Pistons Preview and Prediction: LA Should Take Care of Business at Home

The Los Angeles Lakers (15-29) will try and avoid a four-game losing streak tonight against the Detroit Pistons (18-24).

Oh how the mighty have fallen. The Lakers gave fans hopes for the playoffs at the start of the year, but with each game those hopes have started to fade.

After dropping three straight to playoff bound teams, the Purple and Gold will try and bounce back against a struggling Pistons team. The Pistons are also on a three-game losing streak, but their roster is capable of winning on any given night.

Headlined by names like Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson, the Pistons were supposed to be in the middle of the pack in the Eastern Conference. Instead, more than halfway through the season, they’re on the outside looking in.

However, with how bad both conferences have been this season, both teams still have a chance to make the playoffs starting with a win tonight. Here’s where to catch the game:

Detroit Pistons at Los Angeles Lakers

Date: Sunday, Jan. 15

Start Time: 6:30 p.m. PST

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Arena: Staples Center

TV Info: TWC Sportsnet

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Radio: Here

Injury Report

Los Angeles Lakers: Larry Nance Jr. – Knee (Out)

Detroit Pistons: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – Shoulder (Out), Jon Leuer – Knee (Day-to-day)

Prediction

The Lakers’ effort as of late has been poor. Yes, losing to elite teams like the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Clippers should be expected, the effort they have put in should not be.

Tonight, they have a chance to get back on track against a team who is also having trouble figuring out their roster. The Pistons will be without their starting shooting guard, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, tonight. KCP Is a crucial part of Detroit’s lineup on both ends of the floor, especially with the Pistons’ lack of depth at the 2. The Lakers should be able to capitalize on that.

They also have a hard time spacing the floor. The Pistons are No. 25 in the NBA in 3-point percentage and second to last in 3-pointers made. One of their better floor spacers, John Leuer, might also be absent in tonight’s matchup. LA should feel comfortable leaving guys open from the perimeter.

However, one thing the Lakers don’t have that the Pistons do is a dominant center (sorry, Zu). Andre Drummond is an absolute monster. He’s averaging close to 15 and 15 at just 23 years old. His struggles from the line often causes problems for his team, but the Lakers have been no better at the charity stripe as of late. In order for Los Angeles to protect home court tonight, they’re going to need to contain him.

Aside from that, Detroit poses no major threat to the Lake Show. As long as the guys that have been struggling get back into their groove and the defense isn’t unwatchable, it should be an evenly matched affair at Staples.

Los Angeles Lakers 97 Detroit Pistons 93

What do you guys think? Can the Purple and Gold get it together and protect home court? Are they headed for another blowout loss? Let us know in the comments below or send us something on Twitter (@TheLakeShowLife).

